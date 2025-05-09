Pacers' Rick Carlisle Doesn't Care About 2-0 Series Start
The Indiana Pacers are entering Game 3 of their second-round postseason series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to put the top-seeded East team on the brink of elimination. Indiana stole the first two games against the Cavaliers on the road, shocking the entire NBA world.
But the Pacers understand that the series is far from over, and that the real test begins now. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about this fact, saying that what has happened in the past is just that.
"The things that have already happened, they’re in the books," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said following Thursday's practice at the Ascension St. Vincent Center. "We’ve got to focus on what’s to happen next, which is another opportunity to compete tomorrow."
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton echoed a similar sentiment to his coach, saying that Cleveland would likely come out with a sense of desperation.
"We’re going to see a desperate team, a team who is coming in here to win two games and to go home 2-2," Haliburton said. "We’ve just got to take it a day at a time, a game at a time, a possession at a time and understand we’re still control of our destiny and the series is far from over.
"Of course we’re at home, we love being at home, playing in front of our fans, but we know we’ve still got to keep everything tight and just be prepared to approach Game 3 the right way."
The Pacers will have to keep putting their foot on the gas if they want to get past the Cavaliers in this series. Even with the 2-0 series lead, the Pacers can't relax, otherwise, they run the risk of allowing Cleveland to get back into a groove.
Game 3 will show a lot about how the Pacers are mentally, and whether they can withstand the incoming punch from the Cavaliers. Luckily for Indiana, they are a good home team and can use the home crowd to help manage the game.
