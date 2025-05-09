Pacers' Myles Turner Shuts Down Tyrese Haliburton Overrated Talk
The Indiana Pacers have once again surprised the basketball world.
After being down by 20 points in the second quarter, the Pacers were somehow able to come back and defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119, meaning they are now leading the series 2-0.
Multiple players stepped up their game to make the victory possible, including Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, and Andrew Nembhard. However, this win would not have been possible without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Down by three points in the final 13 seconds of the game, Haliburton was able to make one of the most clutch shots in the history of the NBA, missing a second free throw and being able to get back behind the 3-point line to claim the win.
Overall, Haliburton recorded 19 points, nine total rebounds, four assists, and one block.
All of Haliburton's postseason success comes after he was voted in an anonymous NBA player poll as the most overrated player in the league.
While Haliburton has remained calm about the dubious honor, his teammates have since stood up for him, most notably center Myles Turner.
"He enjoys the moments like you just saw," Turner said, per Dustin Dopirak of IndyStar. "He wants the ball in his hands. There's a lot of guys I've seen and guys I've played with who don't necessarily want to take that shot, who don't necessarily want to be in the mix right there. He relishes those moments and it's just a testament to his work ethic, his mental toughness, his mentality. Quite frankly, that boy cold, man. He just does it over and over again."
Turner also had an excellent game, putting up 23 points, eight total rebounds, one assist, five blocks, and one steal.
The Pacers have now won two road games against the Cavaliers, meaning Cleveland will have to do some work if they want to win the series. Meanwhile, Indiana just has to keep doing what they do best, and fans could see the team make a repeat journey to the Eastern Conference Finals.
