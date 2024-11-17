Pacers' Rick Carlisle Hints at Who Could Take Over Coaching Team USA
The Indiana Pacers are set to take the Miami Heat for their 13th game of the year. The Pacers dropped their first game against Miami on Friday and will seek revenge on Saturday.
However, prior to the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle met with the media and raved about Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Carlisle said that he believes Spoelstra could be the next head coach for Team USA.
Carlisle also said that Spoelstra is an elite coach and will be one of the best coaches of all time at the end of his career.
In late 2021, Spoelstra was named the assistant coach for the 2022-24 USA National Team. Spoelstra is in his 17th season as head coach of the Miami Heat and his 29th as a member of the organization.
He is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NBA, behind 2017-21 USA Men’s National Team head coach Popovich.
Carlisle recognizes the impact Spoelstra has had on the Heat, and the numbers tell the story. Prior to the 2024-25 season, Spoelstra compiled a 750-527 regular season record (.587 winning percentage), 110-79 postseason mark (.582 winning percentage), 13 postseason appearances, nine division titles, six conference championships, and two NBA championships (2012 and 2013).
In 2023, he led the Heat to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed, joining the 1999 New York Knicks as the only two teams to do so in NBA history.
Spoelstra is indeed one of the best coaches in the NBA today. With his experience with Team USA already, he is the right man to lead the 2028 USA Olympics men's team, which will be held in Los Angeles.
Carlisle has a ton of respect for Spoelstra, and only time will tell if Team USA decides to go with Spoelstra as the next head coach.
In the meantime, Carlisle will do his best to take down the Heat and Spoelstra on Sunday.
The Pacers are home favorites with a -3.5 spread. According to ESPN Analytics, they have a 55.8 percent chance of winning the game.
The Pacers may be banged up, but the Heat will be without their best player, Jimmy Butler. Butler is ruled out due to an ankle issue.
Butler will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain.
The Pacers will still have their hands full, and Spoelstra will have his guys ready as he always does.
More Pacers: Jimmy Butler Official Status Revealed For Heat Rematch