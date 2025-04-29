Pacers' Rick Carlisle Raises Eyebrows With Game 4 Comments
The Indiana Pacers are one win away from defeating their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, and advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals round for the second consecutive season.
The Pacers are currently up 3-1 in the series and will have a chance to close things out in front of their home road in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Bucks won't go out without a fight; however, the Pacers have proved this series, and beyond that, they are the ultimate team.
Indiana may not be flashy or have a mega superstar on its side; however, it has a multitude of players who can step up in different spots, which is what makes them so dangerous.
The Pacers' Game 4 win was the ultimate team effort, and head coach Rick Carlisle loved what he saw from his squad.
“We’re the kind of team that needs a lot of heroes,” Carlisle said. “That’s why we’re built on depth. We’re built on camaraderie, a connected spirit. We were more connected tonight.”
Game 4 for the Pacers was phenomenal. They dominated from start to finish, and seven different players scored in double digits. In Sunday's contest, they were led by their longest-tenured Pacer, center Myles Turner.
Turner was spectacular, scoring 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, five rebounds, three assists, and four massive blocks to lead the game.
After the game, Turner spoke about what he felt worked for Indiana, specifically at the start of the game.
“That’s just the power of moving the ball,” Turner said. “After watching the film on the third quarter last game, I think that we didn’t necessarily take bad shots, but this wasn’t our brand of basketball. I think that we did an amazing job of moving the ball tonight. When the ball hums like that, great things happen for us.”
While Turner led the team in scoring, others stepped up as well, including Andrew Nembhard, who scored 20 points; Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 17; Obi Toppin, who scored 13 points; Aaron Nemsith, who scored 14 points; and Pascal Siakam, who scored 12 points.
The Pacers have all the confidence and momentum moving forward, and with Game 5 being on their home court, it will take a lot for the Bucks to force a Game 6.
