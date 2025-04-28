Pacers Could Be Without Multiple Players For Game 5
Game 4 could have been difficult for the Indiana Pacers, with the Milwaukee Bucks having won their first game in the series and hungry for a second.
However, this wasn't the case, and Indiana Soundly beat Milwaukee 129-103, meaning that the Pacers are just one game away from moving to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Still, the Bucks are a tough team with one of the best players in the entire NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the Pacers want to seal the deal, they'll need everyone operating at their best level. Unfortunately, they could be missing to key players.
According to the official NBA injury report, guards Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin could miss the potential series closer.
Nesmith is currently listed as probable with a back injury after taking a nasty fall in Game 4. This season, he has averaged 12 points, four total rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 45 games.
Mathurin has been designated as questionable with an abdominal injury. This season, he has averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.7 steals per game across 72 games.
This comes after he already sat out Game 4 with the same injury. Hopefully Mathurin will be able to return at full strength soon.
The only player who has officially been designated as out is Isaiah Jackson, who tore his right achilles tendon. The center has only played five games this season, averaging seven points, 5.6 total rebounds, one assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game.
At the moment, the only player designated as out for the Bucks is star point guard Damian Lillard, who suffered a torn achilles tendon about six minutes into Game 4. He will, unfortunately, require surgery for his injury.
Lillard is one of the best players on the Bucks, having averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
This injury is particularly tragic since Lillard had just returned from missing a month due to deep vein thrombosis.
