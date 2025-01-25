Pacers' Rick Carlisle Says Paris Will Remember Tyrese Haliburton, Not Victor Wembanyama
The NBA Paris Games delivered an unforgettable clash between the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs, with the Pacers securing a dominant 136-98 victory on Saturday to avenge their 30-point blowout loss from Thursday.
The win allowed the Pacers to split the two-game series while showcasing the brilliance of their young star, Tyrese Haliburton, who turned in an outstanding performance.
Haliburton was nothing short of spectacular, finishing with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including a sizzling 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. His performance was especially pivotal in the third quarter when the Pacers needed him most.
After seeing a 17-point lead evaporate and the Spurs briefly take the lead, Haliburton took over, scoring 18 points in the third quarter, including a blistering 16 points in just 3:25. His clutch play included making all four of his three-pointers in the period, propelling the Pacers back into control.
"He's an extraordinary player," said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who spoke on his team's resilience. “They're going to talk about Victor after these two games. But they're going to remember that run here in Paris.”
Carlisle’s words underscored how Haliburton’s performance overshadowed the much-hyped debut of Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama, who had his own flashes of brilliance but couldn’t match Haliburton’s third-quarter explosion.
Haliburton's scoring flurry was instrumental in a decisive 19-3 run that stretched into the fourth quarter, giving the Pacers a comfortable 98-83 lead. The Pacers kept their foot on the gas in the final frame, outscoring the Spurs 38-12 to seal the victory.
This win marked a significant milestone for the Pacers, who have now won nine of their last 11 games, improving their record to 25-20 and maintaining their spot in the competitive Eastern Conference standings. The victory also highlighted their ability to bounce back after a tough loss, proving their resilience and depth.
The Pacers still sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and have plenty of time left to make a push for a top spot in the playoffs.
While Wembanyama’s performance will certainly be a major talking point from the two-game series, it was Haliburton who stole the show in Paris. His dazzling display of skill and leadership was a clear statement: the Pacers are for real, and their future is in excellent hands.
