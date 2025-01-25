Pacers Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals Indiana Could Be Willing to Trade Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the best teams across the NBA of late, putting themselves right back into contention within the Eastern Conference standings. After a slow start to the year, Indiana has finally looked like the team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago.
As we approach the upcoming trade deadline, the Pacers are primed to make a massive addition to their roster. Indiana wants to push itself forward even more and a big trade could help that fact.
However, the front office also needs to think about the future of the franchise and they have one big question hanging over them. That would be the future of center Myles Turner, who can become a free agent at the end of the season.
Due to this, there has been some speculation about what the team should do with Turner. Indiana would love to retain him this summer but once he hits free agency, there is no guarantee that a return will happen.
And now we have some reporting that Turner could be available for a trade.
NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic has reported that he has heard some chatter regarding the chance of Indiana moving Turner. Buha addressed this during a segment on his YouTube channel.
If the Pacers were to trade Turner, it would leave a sizable hole in the rotation but it would help ensure that he doesn't leave for nothing. Turner has been a cornerstone for this Pacers team since he came up and losing him would hurt them for the remainder of the season.
But long-term, moving Turner could be in the best interest of this franchise. Opposing teams will likely go hard after Turner on the open market and oftentimes, money talks during free agency.
This reporting from Buha also comes after news that Indiana could be reluctant to pay Turner what it may take this offseason. So the timing is certainly interesting but when there is smoke, there is often fire.
Read more: Pacers Reportedly Reluctant to Pay Myles Turner in Free Agency
It remains to be seen if the Pacers will move Turner before the trade deadline or if they will try to go for it this season. If they can get back a strong return, it would help ease moving Turner, if the front office goes that route.
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.