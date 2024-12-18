Pacers Select Star International Big Man in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Indiana Pacers are an organization that doesn't spend a lot of money on free agents. They aren't a free-agent destination like Miami, Los Angeles, or New York. In order for them to compete in the league, they have to improve their roster via the NBA Draft and trades.
In recent seasons, the Pacers have been able to get franchise cornerstones Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam by making some trades. Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith were also acquired via trade. Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner were drafted, though.
The biggest need for the Pacers is help on the wing. While they still have some hope that Jarace Walker can live up to his lottery-pick billing, he hasn't flashed offensively as much as they hoped. They need someone who has size on the perimeter who can reliably shoot and defend.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report, the Pacers get that kind of player. They have Indiana selecting Noa Essengue, a wing who is currently playing in the Bundesliga in Germany. Essengue is currently just 17 years old as well. He actually hails from France.
What makes Essengue so intriguing is his physical skills. He's 6'9 and 198 pounds with a long wingspan. He plays with a high motor and has scored well using his body. While he only averages 10.4 points per game in the Bundesliga right now, his physical traits are very enticing.
Essengue is seen by scouts as more of a long-term project. That's the biggest reason why the Pacers might not try to draft someone like him. After just making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the front office might view this team as one that can win now.
If that's the case, the Pacers would likely try to draft someone who can immediately contribute to the rotation. Essengue is nowhere near ready to contribute right away. He's someone who might need some G-League work before he's ready to be on an NBA bench.
In this mock draft, the Pacers are selecting 15th. That draft spot could obviously change based on how well or poorly the rest of the season goes for Indiana. Who is available in free agency will also determine who the Pacers target in the Draft once that time rolls around.
If Myles Turner goes somewhere else in free agency, they might have to look at the center position instead. Still, a wing is what they need right now.
