Pacers Set to Face Extremely Shorthanded Warriors
On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will be suiting up against an incredibly depleted Golden State Warriors squad, playing on the second night of a back-to-back slate.
According to the league's latest injury report, a whole host of Warriors players will sit out against Indiana.
The headliner, of course, is 10-time All-NBA superstar point guard Stephen Curry. The 6-foot-3 Davidson product will be rested with what is called bilateral knee injury management.
In their 107-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Curry suited up for an inefficient 36:08. He scored 17 points on just 5-of-21 shooting from the field (2-of-14 from deep) and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line, while also grabbing nine boards, dishing out six dimes, and swiping a pair of steals.
Curry's fellow four-time Warriors champion and future Hall of Famer, eight-time All-Defensive Teamer Draymond Green, will also sit out. The 6-foot-6 Michigan State alum is dealing with a left L5-s1 disc injury.
Starting Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis is considered questionable to play through a left eye contusion. 2022 champ Gary Payton II is out with a left calf strain, 2024 All-Rookie Team guard Brandin Podziemski is on the shelf while he continues to manage his right abdominal injury, and one-time All-Star small forward Andrew Wiggins is unavailable due to personal reasons.
Another young member of Golden State's 2022 championship core, forward Jonathan Kuminga, is out with a sprained right ankle.
Moses Moody, who like Kuminga was selected in the lottery of the 2021 NBA Draft, is considered probable to play through a left knee patellar tendonopathy.
The Pacers, meanwhile, will not be without their injury absences. Obviously reserve centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman remain done for the year while recovering from their respective Achilles tendon tears.
Starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, who's played just six games all year due to a sprained left ankle, is still out. Beyond that, two starters and all three of Indiana's two-way players — guard RayJ Dennis, guard Quenton Jackson, and forward Enrique Freeman — are questionable.
All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to suit up due to a right ankle sprain. Starting center Myles Turner has an undisclosed illness.
Turner sat out for Indiana's victory against the Bulls on Wednesday. Thomas Bryant stepped up in his absence, scoring 22 points.
The action is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.
