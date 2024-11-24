Pacers Shake Things Up, Trade For Star Center, Champion Wing in New Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers are quickly fading in the Eastern Conference and will need to turn things around soon to avoid a wasted season. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Indiana has failed to reclaim any of the magic that the team found during the postseason.
They have dealt with inconsistent play from game to game and it has hurt them in the standings. Adding in the fact that the Pacers have seen multiple crucial players go down with injury, Indiana has some real problems that they need to address.
One of the bigger areas of need is within the frontcourt and the Pacers have been looking around the league for help. They are fairly thin behind center Myles Turner so a trade could be in order.
In a new proposed trade, Indiana lands a big man who could help their issues along with a scoring wing that has championship experience. The deal has the Pacers trading with the Washington Wizards and it would heavily shake up their entire roster.
Indiana would receive center Jonas Valančiūnas and forward Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards. Washington would receive forward Obi Toppin, forward Aaron Nesmith, forward Jarace Walker, a 2028 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round pick swap, and a 2025 second-round draft pick.
Washington would get off Kuzma's deal while landing a few solid younger players for their rebuild. They would also land two coveted first-round picks from Indiana for the end of the decade.
For the Pacers, landing Valančiūnas could easily help their frontcourt issues. He could either play next to Turner or back him up, giving Indiana a lethal frontcourt duo.
While Valančiūnas isn't known for his defense, he can still defend the rim at a decent rate. But his offensive game would be lethal in the Pacers attack.
If he played alongside Turner, it would allow the big man to space the floor while Valančiūnas stays inside the painted area. Valančiūnas is averaging 12.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game with Washington.
As for Kuzma, the Pacers would be getting a scoring wing that knows what it takes to win a title. Kuzma has averaged 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
The veteran could play behind Pascal Siakam or next to him in smaller lineups. Indiana would have one of the better units in the NBA after this trade, making it an interesting consideration if it were ever on the table.
