Pacers' Starting Lineup Receives Unfortunate Grade Heading Into New Season
The Indiana Pacers will be without their best player next season. Tyrese Haliburton will not return under any circumstances this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles.
That means that the Pacers will have a starting lineup next season that will be run by Pascal Siakam as the best player, which he was bordering on being last season anyway.
More news: Pacers Keeping Tabs on 2 Key Elements of Bennedict Mathurin’s Game This Year, Says Insider
Without Haliburton, a lot of NBA pundits are dismissing the Pacers as contenders for the title. One pundit is really down on the Pacers, specifically because of their new starting lineup.
NBA pundit does not like the Pacers' starting lineup
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has given the Pacers a C- for their starting lineup. Interestingly enough, he puts Jay Huff in the starting lineup instead of Isaiah Jackson.
Hughes points to Huff's ability to shoot 3's and defend the rim as a big reason why he is in the starting lineup.
"Similarly, Jay Huff mirrors the departed Myles Turner's mix of floor-spacing and shot-blocking at the 5 while not being quite as capable or reliable in either area. Huff's per-36 minute averages of 21.1 points, 6.2 boards and 2.7 blocks with the Grizzlies last season stand out, but he graded out in the10th percentile of Defensive EPM."
Hughes is not sold on Andrew Nembhard as the primary ball-handler on the team, either.
More news: Pacers News: Insider Projects All-NBA Season for Indiana Star
"Andrew Nembhard proved his worth by averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 assists while hitting a laughably good 46.5 percent of his threes in the 2025 postseason, but he's still a major downgrade from Tyrese Haliburton at point guard."
The Pacers will need Bennedict Mathurin to step up in the starting lineup
Mathurin is one of the unproven starters in the lineup, and Hughes isn't sold on him, either.
"Nesmith and Siakam are battle-tested, terrific options at the 3 and the 4, but Mathurin will have to prove he's about more than self-created scoring with Haliburton out."
It's highly unlikely that Huff will start the season as a starter, but it's plausible that he eventually makes his way into the lineup. Still, the guys around him are battle-tested and very good.
The Pacers will likely play better than this C- grade.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.