Pacers Strengthen Backcourt, Sign Veteran Guard
The Indiana Pacers signed Monte Morris to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
He will enter his ninth season in the NBA and looks to provide guard help for a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton next season.
Last season, Morris played for the Phoenix Suns, appearing in 45 games for the team.
Aside from a couple of seasons, Morris has primarily been a backup point guard throughout his career.
Over those eight seasons, he has averaged 9.5 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds, all while shooting 38.9 percent from deep and 47.7 percent from the floor.
While with the Suns, Morris did not feature regularly, as he had in the past; instead, he played a more end-of-bench role, providing a good example for the rest of the players.
At the beginning of last season, Morris cited his improved leadership skills as a notable era of progress, providing value when he is not on the court.
"Just coming in, guys see me at coming in here at all hours," Morris said after practice during last season.
"Once I'm playing or not, I've been the same guy full of joy, pushing guys and pushing myself. I think that's the big thing I've seen from myself.
"My game is my game. Everybody knows what I can do, but just not feeling sorry for myself because I wasn’t playing.
"I think that’s a very underrated thing to have, and a lot of guys fall into it, and then when you get your opportunity, you're not ready. Just always having that mindset.
"That's why I'm so happy for myself because a couple years ago, I probably would've been in the dumps, down.
"But I'm 29 years old now, man. I've been around the block a few times. You gotta be a man and just be ready for your opportunity."
While the Pacers do not lack veteran leaders, Morris will likely fit well into the culture and chemistry of the franchise, providing a stabilizing force for Rick Carlisle to lean on.
There are minutes to be had in Indiana, especially if a player can create offense on the ball. Morris, if he still can make good decisions and read the game well, will be a positive addition for the Pacers.
