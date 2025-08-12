Pacers to Have Epic Playoff Rematch for Nationally Televised Season Opener
The Indiana Pacers are slated to host a critical 2025 playoff opponent for their October 23 season opener, which will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Indiana's postseason success across the past two years has clearly helped establish this team on the national stage, so it's exciting to see that even a Pacers club missing its best player will enjoy a marquee opening game.
Per Indiana's official X account, the club will host 2025 NBA Finals opponent the Oklahoma City Thunder to kick off their 2025-26 season.
The Thunder, of course, are the reigning champions — thanks in no small part to two-time All-NBA Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles tendon tear suffered in the first quarter of the series' seventh and final game.
Indiana managed to preserve its lead heading into the contest's second half, but Oklahoma City pulled away in the third quarter.
Despite valiant scoring efforts from guards Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell down the home stretch, the Pacers failed to feature their one remaining healthy All-Star, power forward Pascal Siakam, enough in their offense down the game's home stretch, and that may have doomed them. McConnell took as many field goal attempts as Siakam (13), while Mathurin took a Pacers-most 14.
The Thunder weren't playing their best. They were totally beatable, even without Haliburton available. Finals MVP (and 2024-25 season MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, but it took 27 shots — he went 8-for-27 from the field (29.6 percent), to be precise, while chipping in 12 assists (against one turnover), five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Oklahoma City's other All-Star, small forward Jalen Williams, scored 20 points on 7-of-20 from the field.
This year's Pacers, however, project to be a far inferior squad to Oklahoma City. The Thunder are bringing back everybody, and are adding 2024 lottery pick Nikola Topic (he sat out the entire season with an injury), plus a pair of 2025 selections: center Thomas Sorber (the No. 15 pick out of Georgetown) and forward Brooks Barnhizer (the No. 44 pick out of Northwestern).
Indiana is without Haliburton for the full season, and will be juggling reserves Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman and Jay Huff to replace starting center Myles Turner (who departed for the Milwaukee Bucks) piecemeal.
