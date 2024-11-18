Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Team's Lack of Consistency Game to Game
The Indiana Pacers bounced back on Sunday, grabbing a win over the Miami Heat. They were fresh off the heels of a terrible loss to Miami on Friday night so they entered this game with a little more energy.
The Pacers improved their season record to 6-7 on the year but they still feel like there is more they can accomplish. It's been a slow start for them to say the least but the team believes that the adversity could help them down the line.
Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton spoke after the win and seemed to call out the team for their lack of consistency from game to game. He took ownership in being the leader of the team and knows that they can be much better than what they've shown so far.
“When I got traded here I helped build a culture," Haliburton said. "That's sacred to me. We're all a part of it, but especially a guy like me who, when I came here, I was a part of building that and just wanted to keep that. We have a standard that we must meet that we didn't meet on Friday night."
Despite the Heat being without their own star player, Jimmy Butler, Miami fought until the end. Haliburton was in awe of their energy but was glad that his team matched it on Sunday to get the win.
"I thought our attention to detail was good," Haliburton said. "I thought we did a good job of having the low man rotate for the next guy. (The Heat) played very hard, they've built Heat culture, but you've got match that energy. I think we did a good job of matching that today."
The entire team stepped up to get the victory after what was a down few days for Indiana. The team looked disconnected in the first game against Miami but they settled the score on Sunday.
Backup guard T. J. McConnell also weighed in, saying that they played more connected in the win.
"We were pretty quiet on Friday and it showed by the way we let shooters get free," McConnell said. "The connectivity we had tonight with the five guys out there was great. It showed with the way we were able to switch and fight through screens."
Indiana is hoping that this win can propel them forward. They will have another chance to keep pushing when they travel to take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening.
