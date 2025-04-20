Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard Heated Exchange Goes Viral
The Indiana Pacers took full command of Game 1 in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, jumping out to a 1-0 lead with a convincing performance.
Indiana looked energized and in sync from the jump, clearly enjoying themselves against a familiar opponent. The rivalry between these two squads has been brewing for some time—stemming from last year's playoff battles and continuing through intense regular-season matchups. The tension between the teams is as real as ever, and it showed throughout the contest.
Emotions boiled over in the fourth quarter when the Bucks began to mount a late push. Cameras caught a fiery exchange between Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard, adding more fuel to an already heated series.
In a video provided by LegendZ on X (formerly Twitter), here’s what the two reportedly said at that moment.
Haliburton didn’t have his sharpest outing in Game 1, finishing with just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field, including an 0-for-7 mark from three-point range. Still, he contributed in other areas—dishing out 12 assists, grabbing seven rebounds, and committing only one turnover in 34 minutes. Despite the shooting struggles, he posted a game-high +27 in the plus-minus column, reflecting his overall impact.
As for Lillard, he was sidelined for the opener due to a blood clot in his right calf. The silver lining for Milwaukee is that there’s optimism he could return as early as Game 2 or potentially Game 3.
Lillard has not played since March 18. While his return would undoubtedly provide a major boost for the Bucks, it may take him some time to regain his rhythm and get fully back into form.
These two are among the premier point guards in the league, each bringing a unique style to the floor. Lillard is a scoring machine—an elite shooter with unlimited range and a knack for delivering in clutch moments. His offensive talent places him among the greatest scoring guards the game has seen.
On the other hand, Haliburton offers a more well-rounded approach. He’s a high-IQ floor general who can score when needed, create opportunities for others, and rarely turns the ball over. His ability to control the tempo and make smart decisions sets him apart.
Once Lillard is back in the lineup, the matchup between him and Haliburton has the potential to be one of the most compelling point guard duels of the postseason.
More Pacers: Pacers HC Talks Concern in Tyrese Haliburton Game 1 Struggles
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Says 2025 Team Has Major Upside
Best Moments From Pacers vs Bucks Rivalry Ahead of Playoff Rematch
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.