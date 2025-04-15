Best Moments From Pacers vs Bucks Rivalry Ahead of Playoff Rematch
The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks do not like each other. They have created a rivalry over the last couple of years that is turning into one of the best in the NBA.
These two teams squared off in the playoffs last year, which the Pacers won. Now, they renew their rivalry this postseason, meeting in the first round of the playoffs yet again.
There have been a lot of great moments over the last few years between these two teams. There are five moments that really stick out as the best part of this rivalry.
5. Tyrese Haliburton's floater to win Game 3
Tyrese Haliburton showed that he can be clutch in big moments. He hit a floater over Patrick Beverley and got fouled. That and one opportunity with just a second left in overtime gave the Pacers a 2-1 series lead.
Haliburton showed that he was able to come up big in the biggest moments. It gave the team the confidence to finish them off in six games.
4. Patrick Beverley fires a ball at a Pacers fan
In what ended up being the final moment of Patrick Beverley's NBA career, he fired a fan directly at a Pacers fan at the end of Game 6 last year.
It was a moment that underscored how dirty of a player he has been throughout his career. He was suspended for five games, but he hasn't served it because no team has signed him after that moment.
3. Tyrese Haliburton hits game-winning three
Haliburton hit another game-winning shot against the Bucks, this time just a few weeks ago. He hit a corner three over Giannis Antetokounmpo while also getting fouled.
The 3-point shot tied the game while hitting the free throw gave the Pacers the lead. They ended up winning the game, keeping them from being swept by Milwaukee this year.
2. Tyrese Haliburton does the 'Dame Time' celebration in Las Vegas
During the inaugural NBA Cup, the Indiana Pacers took on the Bucks in the semifinals against the Bucks. That was when Tyrese Haliburton announced his arrival to stardom in the NBA.
After hitting a three to essentially close out the Bucks, Haliburton hit the Dame Time celebration right in front of the Milwaukee bench.
That was one of the big moments that started the Bucks hating the Pacers. Haliburton also showed everyone that he can be one of the best players on a title-contending team.
1. Ballgate
By far, the biggest moment in this rivalry was Ballgate. In a regular season game last year, Antetokounmpo set a franchise record in scoring for a single game.
He wanted to get the game ball to commemorate that record. The Pacers wanted to give it to Oscar Tshiebwe, who had scored his first NBA bucket.
Antetokounmpo lost his mind, trying to storm into Indiana's locker room to retrieve the ball. It turns out that the Bucks had the game ball all along.
More great moments will certainly come from this year's playoff series.
