Pacers Make Incredible Gesture to Full-Time Employees for NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers are in the NBA Finals for just the second time in franchise history. It's not something that most of these employees have ever been a part of.
Indiana will play the first two games of the Finals in Oklahoma City, as they once again will not have home-court advantage. They've only had home-court advantage in the first round.
The Pacers had some issues getting their plane into Oklahoma City on Tuesday because of some bad weather, but that didn't stop them from having an incredible gesture for all of their full-time employees.
Read more: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Admits He Took Draft Snub From East Rival Personally
Herb Simon and ownership decided to fly all of the full-time employees of the Pacers out to Oklahoma City to take in the first two games of the Finals.
This is a great move by the Simons to show support for the people who have supported them this entire season and for the last 25 years. That's how long it's been since the team was on this stage.
Chartering a plane so that these people can support the team is an excellent decision. Not only does it build goodwill with the employees, but it also shows how much he actually cares about the work they have done.
The Pacers are hoping that those employees can help them win one of these two games in Oklahoma City. Indiana won both Game 1 and Game 2 in the series against Cleveland and against the Knicks.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Biggest Reason For NBA Finals Berth
If the Pacers can get one of the first two games on the road, they have a shot to shock the NBA world by winning this series, something that no one is giving them a chance to do.
The full-time employees who will be in Oklahoma City have a deep belief in this team to win the championship. Their work, while not often recognized, has certainly helped them make this run.
Indiana has to continue to play their style of basketball, which is something no one has been able to stop thus far in the postseason. That should allow them a great shot to win it all.
More Indiana Pacers news: Myles Turner Believes Pacers Will Change How NBA Teams Build Rosters
Pacers Flight to Oklahoma City Redirected Ahead of NBA Finals Game 1
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.