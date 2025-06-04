Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Fiery Response to Championship Doubters
The Indiana Pacers have been doubted throughout their entire playoff run. No one expected them to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year, and they did.
They were given almost no shot to even advance past the second round against the Cavaliers. Yet, they are four games away from winning the first NBA title in franchise history.
Indiana has used the doubt to fuel them not just throughout this playoff run, but all year long. They continue to prove everyone wrong every step of the way, and they're looking to do it again.
Very few are giving the Pacers a chance to beat the Thunder in the NBA Finals. Tyrese Haliburton has a message for those who continue to doubt this team.
"As long as the guys in our locker room and the people in this building believe, then, you know, anything is possible. So, we're really excited about the challenge. It's a really good team in front of us. And no, quote-unquote expert or analyst is going to pick us, and that's okay. We like it better that way."
Haliburton is fully aware that the Pacers have been the underdog in almost every series they have played in the playoffs. No one respects them, despite how well they've played since the first of the year.
The Pacers are a team that is full of players who have been doubted. The two best players on the team were traded by their previous organizations because they were no longer believed in.
Indiana has to get one of the first two in Oklahoma City in order to get some respect from the national media. Once again, everyone from ESPN is picking against the Pacers.
The Pacers have only lost four times this entire postseason. They have arguably been as dominant as the Thunder have been, and the Pacers haven't had a series longer than six games.
Haliburton is going to have to be the best player on the court if the Pacers are going to pull this monumental upset and prove the doubters wrong yet again.
