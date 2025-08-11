Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Gets Involved With Kevin Durant Twitter Battle
Two-time All-Star Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, while laid up recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture this summer, has weighed in on a recent Kevin Durant Twitter battle.
The trouble began fan @DimeDropperPod called out the now-Houston Rockets All-Star power forward for not taking enough shots on his own teams, citing the reality that he hasn't led one of his squads in field goal attempts since 2018.
"Greatest scorer ever my ass. [Y'all] like efficiency more than what’s needed to win," wrote @DimeDropperPod.
An incensed Durant backed up his prolific output on more minimal field goal tries.
"30k points on low [field goal attempts," Durant wrote. "[I'm a coach's dream. Dime dropper, I mastered scoring at 24 years old man. Give it a rest, I don't care about being the best scorer ever. You are diminishing my all time greatness [calling] me that."
Haliburton posted a somewhat ambiguous meme quote-tweeting Durant. This writer's instinct is that the 6-foot-5 Iowa State product is ultimately supporting the two-time Finals MVP, backing up a mic drop moment. But it's somewhat unclear.
This story will be updated...
