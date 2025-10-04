Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Ignored Former Indiana Guard at WWE Event
The Indiana Pacers have decided to build their team around Tyrese Haliburton. The All-NBA point guard has skills that no one else in the league has, especially when it comes to play-making.
Before Haliburton got to town, the Pacers had a rotating cast of point guards that they brought in, trying to figure out who was going to be the guy to keep long-term.
One of the players they signed briefly was Jeff Teague. Now, Teague is a podcaster. He claims that Haliburton ignored him during a WWE event that they were both at.
More news: Pacers Star Pascal Siakam Claps Back at Idea He's Now Top Option
Jeff Teague Claims Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Ignored Him at Event
While speaking on his Club 520 Podcast, Teague claims that Haliburton ignored him while he was at a recent WWE event.
"I put my hand out to shake Tyrese's hand after a wrestling event. He turned the other way. He faded me. His pops was cool though."
Haliburton must not have liked something that Teague said on his podcast, and it could have stemmed from someone on his podcast saying that he didn't like his Puma shoes.
Regardless of the reason, Haliburton is under no obligation to be friends with Teague just because Teague played one season for the Pacers. He wasn't even that good when he was in Indiana.
In Teague's only season with the Pacers, he averaged 15.3 points, four rebounds, and 7.8 assists. He also only shot 35.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Pacers Reveal Full 21-Man Roster Ahead of Training Camp
Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton Knows How to Hold a Grudge
Haliburton is aware of what is said about him by members of the public. He's on social media, although he has mentioned that he's trying to cut down on his time he spends on there.
He is certainly someone who can hold a grudge and use what is said against him as fuel for his game. Unfortunately for him, he has to wait until next season to do that.
Teague has one of the more inflammatory podcasts as far as former players having podcasts is concerned. It makes for great content for NBA fans, but it can lead to some awkward interactions, as this one did.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.