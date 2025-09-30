Pacers Reveal Full 21-Man Roster Ahead of Training Camp
The Indiana Pacers have completed their 21-man roster for the beginning of training camp and the preseason.
According to team insider Dustin Dopirak, the Pacers will have 16 players competing for 15 spots on the regular season roster.
Gabe McGlothan and Jalen Slawson are on the training camp roster, but they are on Exhibit 10 contracts and "will almost certainly end up on the [Indiana] Boom," per Dopirak.
At the guard spots, Indiana will start with Ben Sheppard, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, Monte Morris, Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson, and RayJ Dennis.
For the team's forwards, Johnny Furphy, Obi Toppin, Taelon Peter, Aaron Nesmith, and Pascal Siakham.
Finally, big men Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman, and Tony Bradley round out the roster.
Tyrese Haliburton is not on the training camp roster due to his torn Achilles, which will be a significant loss for the Indiana Pacers.
His absence should provide plenty of opportunities for other players to take on larger roles on the team, and it should allow any offensive creators to feature more often.
Head coach Rick Carlisle is already preparing for a change in style before the start of the new season.
“There will be some adjustments as we start and keep moving forward. (Tyrese Haliburton) is such an unusually important player to us. On the other hand, our corporate team, we want to keep it the same,” Carlisle told reporters on media day.
“Most of it begins with fast, hard play. We’ll make the adjustments we need to make, but we have to be excited about some of the opportunities these guys have. It’ll be a lot of work, but it’ll be great.”
Carlisle already has some players in mind for larger roles, namely Nembhard, Nesmith, and Siakham.
"With Ty out... This is assuming the lineup is as projected, with Mathurin at two and Aaron at three... There's no second primary ball-handler," Carlisle added.
"Pascal would be the other... Primary ball-handler with that group, so instead of three including Pascal, now there's two. And so, a lot more playmaking responsibility in Andrew, and he always has a lot of defensive responsibility..."
Haliburton's absence will create a vacuum for the upcoming season, and it could trickle down to the lower parts of the training camp roster if they can impress.
