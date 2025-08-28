Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Offers Grim Timeline for Return
The Indiana Pacers were devastated when they lost Tyrese Haliburton just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals to a torn Achilles tendon. It cost them a chance at a title and might next season as well.
Haliburton has been rehabbing the best that he can to try and return as fast as possible. These injuries typically have a long recovery time, hovering around a year.
Kevin Pritchard has already ruled Haliburton out for the year. Any fans that were holding out hope that he could play next year will be disappointed to hear Haliburton's recent comments.
More news: Pacers Young Wing Pushed Rick Carlisle to Make Him a Starter This Year
Tyrese Haliburton doesn't think he'll play for the Pacers at all this year
While speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, Haliburton discussed his timeline for returning from this devastating injury.
"I think it'll be 15 months until I play my next game," said Haliburton.
With Haliburton tearing his Achilles on June 22, which was the last possible day of the NBA season, that means it will take longer for him to return to action.
15 months is about the time from that Achilles tear to the first game of the 2026-27 season. That is how devastating this injury is, especially suffering it when he did.
The Pacers are already prepared for this and have already made lineup changes in anticipation of not having Haliburton for the entire season. Andrew Nembhard will take over the point guard duties.
More news: Pacers Urged to Sign Best Free Agent Available With Remaining Cap Space
The Pacers will be underdogs without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup
Pundits and experts have already started counting the Pacers out next season, with several of them expecting them to even miss the playoffs without Haliburton available.
Indiana still believes in the roster that they have around Haliburton. They believe they can still make the playoffs and make a little bit of noise when they get there.
Haliburton will be on the sidelines for every game, cheering on his teammates and helping them the best that he can. He will make sure he's ready to go for the 2026-27 season.
This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Pacers News
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.