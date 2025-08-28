All Pacers

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Offers Grim Timeline for Return

The star point guard recently talked about the timeline in recovering from his torn Achilles.

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers were devastated when they lost Tyrese Haliburton just seven minutes into Game 7 of the NBA Finals to a torn Achilles tendon. It cost them a chance at a title and might next season as well.

Haliburton has been rehabbing the best that he can to try and return as fast as possible. These injuries typically have a long recovery time, hovering around a year.

Kevin Pritchard has already ruled Haliburton out for the year. Any fans that were holding out hope that he could play next year will be disappointed to hear Haliburton's recent comments.

Tyrese Haliburton doesn't think he'll play for the Pacers at all this year

While speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, Haliburton discussed his timeline for returning from this devastating injury.

"I think it'll be 15 months until I play my next game," said Haliburton.

With Haliburton tearing his Achilles on June 22, which was the last possible day of the NBA season, that means it will take longer for him to return to action.

15 months is about the time from that Achilles tear to the first game of the 2026-27 season. That is how devastating this injury is, especially suffering it when he did.

The Pacers are already prepared for this and have already made lineup changes in anticipation of not having Haliburton for the entire season. Andrew Nembhard will take over the point guard duties.

The Pacers will be underdogs without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup

Pundits and experts have already started counting the Pacers out next season, with several of them expecting them to even miss the playoffs without Haliburton available.

Indiana still believes in the roster that they have around Haliburton. They believe they can still make the playoffs and make a little bit of noise when they get there.

Haliburton will be on the sidelines for every game, cheering on his teammates and helping them the best that he can. He will make sure he's ready to go for the 2026-27 season.

This past season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He shot 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

