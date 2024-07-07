Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith discusses his mentality, shoes, training, and more on No Days Off
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith sat down with Whistle for an episode of No Days Off, where he talked about his journey to the NBA, his partnership with New Balance, and his team-first mentality.
The 24-year old discussed first playing basketball when he was 10 years old — and how his work ethic led to him playing late at night and finding time every day to hit the gym. When he reached the NBA, Nesmith realized that it wasn't just about daily sessions — it was about how he worked out.
Pacers trainer Andy Martin is featured in the video as well, and he helps Nesmith with those training moments. Martin said that Nesmith is trying to be a winning player who can defend at a high level.
"Whenever the team wins, everybody wins. That's how I gauge my own success," Nesmith said. He has always been team-first in his approach, including his mentality on defense and ability to adapt his offensive game.
He discussed his love for shooting threes and dunking near the end of the video, and he got better as a shooter and rim attacker this past season. That made him a much better player for the blue and gold.
Nesmith wasn't sure if he'd ever reach this level when he was younger. He was asked to give advice to his younger self in the interview. "The advice I'd give my younger self is to keep working hard and not worry so much," he said.
The Pacers young wing also talked about how important his dad has been for his basketball journey, playing in high school, why he wears specific shoes, and much more. The video, which also features an interview with Nesmith's high school coach, can be found here.
