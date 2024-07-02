Sources: Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman agree to terms on contract
The Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman have agreed to terms on a contract that will bring the young center to Indiana, multiple league sources told Pacers on SI. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the agreement.
Wiseman, 23, was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He missed his entire second season with a meniscus injury in his right knee, so he only has three years of NBA experience so far. He has spent time with both the Golden State Warriors and Detroit PIstons.
The Memphis product played in 63 games for the Pistons last season, where he averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot over 61% from the field for the first time in his career as his finishing around the basket took a step forward.
The Tennessee native still needs to improve his turnover rate and defensive abilities, but as a 23-year old he has room to grow. Indiana will try to turn Wiseman into a better player as he relocates — a similar plan to their success with Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Jordan Nwora, and Tyrese Haliburton in recent seasons.
Jalen Smith is a member of the above group as well — he got better with the blue and gold over the last 2.5 seasons. Smith recently agreed to terms with the Chicago Bulls, and that move is what created a need at the center spot for the Pacers.
Wiseman fills the hole. He now slots in behind Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson in Indiana's center rotation and can develop with the blue and gold. For a young team that has aspirations to win this coming season, the deal makes sense.
For his career, Wiseman has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He was on the Warriors team that won a championship in 2021-22.
