Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self thinks Indiana Pacers will do a great job developing Johnny Furphy
Kansas wing Johnny Furphy fell to the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and that was a surprise to many. Furphy was a green room invite, meaning he was expected to go in the first round, yet he ended up dropping to the Indiana Pacers at pick 35.
Indiana didn't have a first-round pick, so they were happy to move up and grab the young wing. They made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to get the 35th pick and get their guy in Furphy, a 19-year old wing who played just one collegiate season.
"We were presently surprised that he was there," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of the pick. "Like his aggressiveness. He's a very aggressive, assertive player. He knows how to play without the ball, which is beneficial for the way we play. He can also catch and shoot."
As the GM discussed the reasons that Furphy was selected by the blue and gold, he tossed in a line about the Kansas program. He believes that the Jayhawks do well at positioning players for the NBA, which should help Furphy. The last Kansas player to suit up for the Pacers was Brandon Rush in 2011.
The head coach of KU is Bill Self, who has been leading the Men's Basketball Team since 2003. He was an assistant for the program in 1985-86, which was the year before Pacers now-President Kevin Pritchard joined the team as a player. Self has been connected to the Jayhawks for decades.
According to Caroline Soro of KSNT News, the Pacers and Self talked in the morning before the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft about Furphy. "I spoke with [the Pacers] this morning and they were very excited about Johnny," Self said, according to Soro. "I think they will do a great job in developing him. Johnny knows that he needs time to improve his strength for the NBA game."
Buchanan did share that the Pacers had a conversation with Self about Furphy. They also checked in with some people in Australia, where Furphy is from, about the young wing. They wanted to get as much information as possible about the prospect before picking him.
Furphy and Self were together at the draft ahead of round one. Kevin McCullar Jr also just wrapped up a career at Kansas and was selected in the second round by the New York Knicks.
Shreyas Laddha of The Kansas City Star also spoke with Self about Furphy and his draft outcome. The Kansas head coach began by saying night one of the draft — the first round — was tough for Furphy before discussing the Pacers.
"For him to come back, get drafted and find out he is traded to the Pacers is great," Self shared. "It's an up and coming franchise. They've got really good players.... I think it's a good landing place for him," he added. All of his comments can be found here.
Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his lone season as a Jayhawk. He is on Indiana's summer league roster and will begin training camp for that event this coming weekend. The Pacers also selected guard Tristen Newton and forward Enrique Freeman later on in the 2024 NBA Draft.
- Sources: Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman agree to terms on contract. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Obi Toppin agree to terms on four-year contract in free agency. CLICK HERE.
- Why the Indiana Pacers traded up for Kansas forward Johnny Furphy in the 2024 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers