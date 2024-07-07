Trsiten Newton hopes to leave impression with Indiana Pacers during rookie season
INDIANAPOLIS — When Tristen Newton first met with the Indiana Pacers, he felt great about the franchise. The young guard had an interview with Indiana during the NBA Draft combine, and he felt like it was a good first impression. It seemed like a natural fit.
But the Connecticut product had a pre-draft workout with the blue and gold on June 18, and he wasn't happy with his play. That made him wonder if he was going to end up with the organization he seemed to be such a good personality fit with.
"After the workout, I don't think I played my best here," Newton said on Saturday. Yet when the 49th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft came up, Indiana was on the clock. They took the tall ball handler and never looked back. "When the time came, it was a little shocking," Newton said of getting selected. The Florida native went to be with his family during the draft and kept his viewership group small — about six people.
"Grateful, and trying to make the most out of my opportunity," he said of getting selected. Today, the 23-year old guard had his first official practice in Indianapolis ahead of summer league play.
With UConn, Newton averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game as a fifth-year player. He led the Huskies to the NCAA title for the second-straight season as a key player on both ends. His size as a guard is deadly.
That championship experience means a lot to Newton. He transferred to UConn from East Carolina and is proud of his journey to reach the NBA. He's played in a ton of big games at the collegiate level, so he expects to feel comfortable in summer league play.
His poise even stands out as he speaks with media members. He is calm yet thoughtful. As he bounces from topic to topic, he keeps the same demeanor. Those traits carry over to the basketball court, where he is an unrattled floor general.
Newton hopes to bring his strong work ethic with him into the NBA. It helped him get to UConn, and then to the Pacers. It can keep him on an upward trajectory, and it helps that the 49th overall pick believes he fits well with the blue and gold.
"The personalities on the team," Newton said of something he meshes with. "They know when to get serious, but it's a fun atmosphere here." He added that the Pacers are unselfish and move the basketball, and he loves to play that way. Indiana led the NBA in passes per game last season, and their G League outfit — the Indiana Mad Ants — ran a similar system. That is relevant since as a late second-round pick, Newton could spend some time in the G League this season.
During the pre-draft process, Newton wanted to prove that his skills could translate from one level to the next. He hoped to show that his shooting was better than the numbers suggested in college and that his defense will translate to the next level. UConn helped prepare him for the next level in many ways.
"I'm very mature. I know how to handle things. The spotlight is not going to get to me," Newton said after his pre-draft workout with the Pacers. "It's all about business now," he added before noting that he can contribute to winning in several ways.
In the second round, teams are just hoping to find players with any skill that will keep them on the floor. Newton appears to have many between his scoring, passing, and rebounding at his position. But he will need them to translate, and he will have to stay composed.
The rookie guard believes that it will happen, and he'll do whatever he can to stick in the NBA.
"I'm willing to do whatever I can to leave my impression here," he said of the Pacers. His basketball journey involved working his way up in just about every situation, and things will be similar in Indiana. But Tristen Newton believes he can do it, and he will be a rookie to watch all season.
