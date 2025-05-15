Pascal Siakam Says Pacers Are 'Greedy'
The Indiana Pacers have proved all the haters wrong yet again this postseason, having toppled the mighty (albeit very hurt) Cleveland Cavaliers in a quick five-game semifinal playoff series. Indiana is now heading to its second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals series.
Now, Indiana awaits the victor of the New York Knicks' second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics for the right to advance to the NBA Finals. The Pacers haven't made the Finals since 2000, while New York hasn't gotten there since 1999.
Indiana outlasted the Cavaliers' best efforts, 114-105, to move on during Game 5 in Cleveland.
In the immediate aftermath of the series win, three-time All-Star Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam hinted that fans ain't seen nothing yet, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
"It feels good but I think we're greedy at the end of the day," All-Star forward Pascal Siakam said. "We feel like we've been here before. Last year, we could've been like, 'Man, this is the first time in a while.' (Now) We've just been here last year. For us, that focus has to shift. We have to be wanting more."
Last year, the No. 6-seeded Pacers survived the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and the New York Knicks in the semis en route to an improbable Eastern Conference Finals berth.
That's when their journey came to a screeching halt, as they were bested by a championship-bound, 64-win Boston Celtics squad. Even without starting center Kristaps Porzingis available, the Celtics manhandled Indiana.
This year, Indiana continues to await the winner of Boston's 2-3 series matchup with the New York Knicks.
But things have changed for Boston. Porzingis is available this time, albeit generally ineffective due to a lingering viral illness. Six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday has regressed significantly this season.
Most concerningly, the team actually trails the Knicks 3-2, and will be trying to mount a series comeback despite being without its best player, six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum. The 6-foot-8 former Duke Blue Devil suffered an Achilles tendon tear late in Game 4 and is done for the season.
Should Indiana suit up against the Knicks in this year's Eastern Conference Finals as expected, it will likely be the odds-on favorite to advance. The Pacers are deeper than New York, and their pass-heavy, pace-and-space style tends to wear down opponents.
They've proven themselves capable of insane scoring outbursts, as when they notched 80 points in just the first half of a massive Game 4 win over the Cavaliers in the conference semis.
