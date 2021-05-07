Pelicans' Zion Williamson Injury Update

Zion Williamson is out indefinitely, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Twitter.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans has been listed out indefinitely after fracturing his finger, the Pelicans announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson underwent. series of diagnostic testing at Ochsner Health yesterday prior to the team's departure to Philadelphia. A CT scan revealed a fractured left ring finger. He will be sidelined indefinitely. A treatment plan and timetable for his return to play will be determined upon further evaluation," the Pelicans wrote in their press release.

The post from the Pelicans can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Pelicans are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a record of 30-36, and Williamson is averaging 27.0 points per game.

It's been somewhat of a disappointing season for the Pelicans, who were expected to be one of the most fun teams in all of the NBA, and this news only furthers their season ending before the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball