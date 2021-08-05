Report: Pacers Have Spoken To Lou Williams In Free Agency

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in bringing back Lou Williams, and the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have also spoken to the free-agent guard. Williams has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers over his career.

Williams and the Hawks were in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and he averaged 11.3 points in 66 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Hawks.

During the Eastern Conference Finals he averaged 9.2 points per game.

Over the course of the 34-year-old's career he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks (2x), Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 1,067 regular season games.

He's also won 6th man of the year three different times (2015, 2018, 2019).

