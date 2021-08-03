Report: Former Pacers Star George Hill Is Going To Be Waived By 76ers

George Hill is expected to be waived by the 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hill played for the Indiana Pacers during the most successful time for the franchise over the last ten years.

Hill had a partial guarantee on his contract for next season, according to Charania.

After starting his career with the San Antonio Spurs, the Indiana Pacers traded for Hill in 2011, and he was their point guard for five years.

During those years the team made the Eastern Conference Finals with Paul George, but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in back-to-back seasons.

Last season, on the 76ers Hill averaged 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Now that he is likely a free agent he will be looking for a new home for next season, and Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News notes that if Hill would take a veterans minimum contract there could be interest from the Nets (see Tweet below).

