Source: Indiana Pacers tender a qualifying offer to Obi Toppin, sending forward into restricted free agency
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers tendered a qualifying offer to forward Obi Toppin on Wednesday, a league source told Pacers on SI. As a result, Toppin will be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Toppin, 26, was traded to the Pacers last summer from the New York Knicks for two second-round draft picks. Indiana believed he would be a transition weapon, and he grew into more than that — his shooting and rebounding were valuable. Toppin canned 40.3% of his outside shots and averaged 10.3 points per game.
When the season ended, his rookie-scale contract expired. But the Pacers had the option of submitting Toppin a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, and they chose to do so. Now, Indiana will have the right of first refusal in free agency during the offseason — if Toppin signs a contract with another team, the Pacers will have a chance to match the deal and keep Toppin on their roster.
"He's been beyond everything that we hoped he would be. And then on the court, I thought he really blossomed as the year grew on. We envisioned him being a fit with a team that played fast, and he was exactly that," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of Toppin.
Toppin was a key piece in the postseason for the blue and gold. He averaged 10.9 points per game on the bigger stage and played multiple positions, proving his versatility. He knocked down over 67% of his two-point shots in the playoffs.
He fits naturally in the Pacers style, so it's no surprise the team wants him to be a restricted free agent. Buchanan said the franchise would like to continue their partnership with Toppin beyond the offseason if possible. "Very happy with the fit. He seems to be happy here too as well," the GM said. "Would like to continue the relationship, it's all part of the business when you get into a contract situation. But, really happy with Obi as a Pacer." The qualifying offer is a one-year deal worth $7.74 million, and Toppin could sign it at any time if he wanted to.
As an incumbent Pacers free agent, Indiana and Toppin can begin negotiating a new contract at any time. Free agency opens on June 30, and contracts can officially be signed on July 6.
