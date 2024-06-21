Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Draft rumor tracker
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 NBA Draft begins next week, and the Indiana Pacers just wrapped up their final pre-draft workout on Thursday. They are trying to prepare for an odd reality in which they have three picks, yet all of them are in the second round.
This year is the first in which the NBA Draft will hold the draft over two nights. It will be on June 26 and 27, and the blue and gold will make their selections on night two, barring trades. "We're not approaching it any different as far as our preparation," general manager Chad Buchanan said of the draft late last month.
Indiana will first pick at 36th overall, then will select twice in a row at 49th and 50th. They may be able to get a rostered player with their best pick, but their draft night could largely be about two-way contracts, draft rights, or finding future draft picks in deals.
"With pick 36, we'll probably try to get the best player we can get," Buchanan said. The team understands that they are limited in some ways.
Because the Pacers don't pick until later in the proceedings, there hasn't been much in terms of reporting or rumors from connected insiders about their draft strategy so far. However, with one week until the selections are made, news will continue to leak out about Indiana, and other franchises, in the coming days.
Here is what has been reported about the Pacers so far ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Many mock drafts have come out in recent weeks, which is the case every draft cycle. A quick glance over many of them reveals some themes and repeated names.
Report(s) from 2023 say the Pacers are high on Bobi Klintman
A report last year from Michael Scotto in HoopsHype explained that some figures at the 2023 NBA Draft combine believed that the Pacers were high on Bobi Klintman, who played at Wake Forest during the season prior. The Swedish wing dropped out of that draft cycle despite reports of the Pacers giving him a draft promise and is now eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Pacers have their own picks and many extra future picks to make a trade if they are so inclined since their roster is largely full. This post will be updated.
