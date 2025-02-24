Pacers Guard TJ McConnell in Danger of Missing Crucial Game vs Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Denver Nuggets tonight but they could be doing so without the services of one crucial player. Guard T.J. McConnell is listed as questionable on the injury report for the game due to a right ankle sprain.
McConnell suffered the ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Pacers game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Indiana easily took down the Clippers but there was a fear that McConnell had suffered a more serious issue in the game.
After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle couldn't offer much of an update on the status of the ankle. But now that McConnell has appeared on the injury report, it seems that he could miss this game against Denver.
For the season, the defensive-minded guard has averaged 9.8 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting. The guard is also putting up 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
If he can't go, the Pacers would likely stagger minutes between Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard. Both can do damage but having more depth against this tough Nuggets team could be better for Indiana.
With it being a back-to-back and Indiana likely wanting to preserve him for the stretch run of the season, the Pacers may be more cautious. While McConnell is a big piece to the team, his overall health long-term is more important than for this game against the Nuggets.
The game against the Nuggets could be a measuring test for the Pacers as Denver has been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season. The Nuggets are currently the No. 3 seed in the West standings so a win over them could go a long way in the Pacers championship quest.
Indiana just beat the Memphis Grizzlies, who now hold the No. 2 seed in the West last week. This Pacers team seems to be clicking at the right time and this game against Denver will be an important factor.
We should know whether McConnell is able to suit up when we get closer to the start of the game tonight.
