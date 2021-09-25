Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks are considering a trade for Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.
The Tweet from Massey on September 21 can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Massey's Tweet said: "Per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Mavs have looked into the idea of trading for #Pacers wing Jeremy Lamb. Dallas has an $11.9M trade exception Lamb would fit into."
Lamb averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36 games for the Pacers last season.
He also shot over 40% from the three-point range.
Over his nine-year NBA career he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers.
