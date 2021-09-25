Report: Mavs "Looked Into" Trade With Pacers

September 25, 2021
The Dallas Mavericks Reportedly "Have Looked Into The Idea" Of Making This Trade With The Indiana Pacers

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Dallas Mavericks " have looked into the idea" of trading Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.
The Tweet from Massey on September 21 can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Massey's Tweet said: "Per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the #Mavs have looked into the idea of trading for #Pacers wing Jeremy Lamb. Dallas has an $11.9M trade exception Lamb would fit into."

Lamb averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 36 games for the Pacers last season. 

He also shot over 40% from the three-point range. 

Over his nine-year NBA career he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Pacers. 

