September 27, 2021
The Indiana Pacers Have Announced The Training Camp Roster

The Indiana Pacers held Media Day on Monday, and they also posted their official 2021-22 training camp roster.
The Indiana Pacers held Media Day on Monday, and they also posted their official 2021-22 training camp roster.

The Indiana Pacers held their annual Media Day on Monday, and they also announced their entire training camp roster heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. 

During training camp teams are allowed to have more players on the roster than during the regular season. 

The Tweet from the Pacers with the full roster for training camp can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

List of the players:

Goga Bitadze 

Oshae Brissett

Malcolm Brogdon 

Myles Turner

Domantas Sabonis 

Torrey Craig

Chris Duarte 

Jeremey Lamb

Nate Hinton 

Justin Holiday

Isaiah Jackson

DeJon Jarreau

Kelan Martin

Edmond Sumner 

Terry Taylor

Duane Washington Jr.

Caris LeVert 

T.J. Warren

Keifer Sykes

T.J. McConnell

