The Indiana Pacers Have Announced The Training Camp Roster

The Indiana Pacers held their annual Media Day on Monday, and they also announced their entire training camp roster heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
During training camp teams are allowed to have more players on the roster than during the regular season.
The Tweet from the Pacers with the full roster for training camp can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
List of the players:
Goga Bitadze
Oshae Brissett
Malcolm Brogdon
Myles Turner
Domantas Sabonis
Torrey Craig
Chris Duarte
Jeremey Lamb
Nate Hinton
Justin Holiday
Isaiah Jackson
DeJon Jarreau
Kelan Martin
Edmond Sumner
Terry Taylor
Duane Washington Jr.
Caris LeVert
T.J. Warren
Keifer Sykes
T.J. McConnell
