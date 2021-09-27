The Indiana Pacers Have Announced The Training Camp Roster

The Indiana Pacers held Media Day on Monday, and they also posted their official 2021-22 training camp roster.

The Indiana Pacers held their annual Media Day on Monday, and they also announced their entire training camp roster heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

During training camp teams are allowed to have more players on the roster than during the regular season.

The Tweet from the Pacers with the full roster for training camp can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

List of the players:

Goga Bitadze

Oshae Brissett

Malcolm Brogdon

Myles Turner

Domantas Sabonis

Torrey Craig

Chris Duarte

Jeremey Lamb

Nate Hinton

Justin Holiday

Isaiah Jackson

DeJon Jarreau

Kelan Martin

Edmond Sumner

Terry Taylor

Duane Washington Jr.

Caris LeVert

T.J. Warren

Keifer Sykes

T.J. McConnell

Related stories on NBA basketball