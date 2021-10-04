Report: Pacers Are The "Sleeper Team" For Ben Simmons

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
This Is The "Sleeper Team" To Land Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons Says ESPN Reporter
Publish date:

This Is The "Sleeper Team" To Land Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons Says ESPN Reporter

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says that the "sleeper team" to get Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers is the Indiana Pacers.
Author:
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says that the "sleeper team" to get Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers is the Indiana Pacers.

The Ben Simmons drama is continuing to go on as training camp for NBA teams around the country has already begun. 

The preseason starts this week, and the NBA regular season begins shortly after, and there does not appear to be a Simmons solution yet. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (see Tweet below), the 76ers did not pay Simmons an $8.25 million payment that was due on Friday (Simmons is still not with the team and holding out to be traded). 

There are many teams that have been thrown around as a possible destination for Simmons over the past few months, and on Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (speaking on ESPN's The Jump) called the Pacers the "sleeper team" for Simmons. 

H/T Bleacher Report (who's article can be read here), and the clip of Windhorst on the Jump on ESPN can be seen on Youtube here. 

The Pacers have an abundance of really good players that could help the 76ers compete for an NBA title as soon as this season. 

A lot of times when an All-Star is traded the team is entering a rebuild, but the 76ers still have a veteran led roster with a superstar in Joel Embiid and a championship winning head coach in Doc Rivers. 

They are still looking to compete this season, and the Pacers have players like Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner, Caris LeVert and others that could be of service to the 76ers. 

Simmons is 25 years old and has been an NBA All-Star in each of the last three seasons. 

USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Are The "Sleeper Team" For Ben Simmons

1 minute ago
USATSI_11739477_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Former Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday

6 minutes ago
USATSI_15644214_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Will Visit The Knicks On Tuesday, And Here's What The Knicks Tweeted On Monday

10 minutes ago
USATSI_16888326_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out This Former Pacers Star At The Colts Game

12 minutes ago
USATSI_10801356_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Monday

13 minutes ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

3 hours ago
USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Could Make The NBA Finals If They Trade For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons

3 hours ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Among Six Teams With Reported Interest In Simmons

17 hours ago
USATSI_16842730_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Has High Praise For Luka Doncic

17 hours ago