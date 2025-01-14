Pacers Trade Proposal Lands Indiana $51M Forward For Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the league's hottest teams for the past few weeks.
The Pacers are on a six-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight games.
Indiana has proven that it is worth saving this season. With the trade deadline less than a month away, they are predictedto be one of the few teams to be buyers.
The Pacers could make a move or two to bolster their roster, but this trade proposal involves getting rid of their longest-tenured player, center Myles Turner.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggests this trade is one the Pacers need to make.
Indiana Pacers Receive: F Rui Hachimura, C Jaxson Hayes, G/F Cam Reddish, 2029 first-round pick (top-5 protected)
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: C Myles Turner
"The Pacers may be forced to shop Turner at the deadline if they don't feel like they can afford to re-sign him this summer. Trading him now would help to solidify the roster around Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and others.
"Hachimura, 26, is averaging 11.9 points and shooting 41.4 percent from three this season. Hayes gives the Pacers some additional size with Turner gone, and Reddish, 25, still has some potential left.
"Indiana also adds a future first after giving up three in the deal for Siakam last year."
Turner has been linked to the Lakers for a long time, and there was even a moment when he was close to being shipped to Los Angeles. However, for one reason or another, Turner remained in Indiana.
Turner is a stellar player; however, he is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
At 29 years old, he is set to be one of the highly touted free agents this summer. The Pacers could get some solid pieces in return for Turner if they choose to involve him in a deal.
The intrigue in this trade proposal is that the Pacers could use some wing help, and they get just that with the acquisition of Hachimura and Reddish.
The more prized possession in this scenario is the Pacers' getting a top-five protected pick from L.A. Although it is not until 2029, it could be a great pick if the Lakers go on a free fall after LeBron James retires.
The Pacers would love to bolster their roster, but if they receive an offer for Turner they cannot refuse, then general manager Chad Buchanan may have no other option but to say 'yes.'
