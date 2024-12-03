Pacers News: Two Injured Starters Could Miss NBA Cup Clash vs Raptors
The Indiana Pacers head north to take on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night in a meaningless NBA Cup clash. At 0-3 in group play, both teams have been eliminated from contention for a quarterfinal round berth.
And both clubs will be missing many key players.
For Indiana, that could mean as many as two starters.
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, starting shooting guard Aaron Nesmith remains unavailable with his lingering left ankle sprain, meaning breakout wing Bennedict Mathurin seems primed to continue his Most Improved Player campaigning this year by taking Nesmith's spot. Starting small forward Andrew Nembhard, however, is merely questionable, due to an ominous new ailment: left patellofemoral inflammation.
Playing just 14:45 in a 136-121 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday — his first game back from a month-long injury absence due to right knee tendinitis, Nembhard chipped in 14 points while shooting 6-of-11 from the field (2-of-5 from beyond the arc), four dimes (against zero turnovers), two boards, and two swipes. He also notched a Pacers-most +5 plus-minus, a testament to his two-way ability.
"He's a big reason we got off to the start that we did," Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said regarding Nembhard, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. The Pacers led Memphis by 19 points, on the road, in the first half. That evaporated in the second.
"Defensively, he was really solid," Carlisle continued. "Offensively, he made plays, had a couple layups, a couple 3s. He just knows how to play. He knows how to play with Ty. It's obvious that we missed him."
For his part, Nembhard seemed encouraged from his efficient scoring night, despite the defeat dropping Indiana to a middling 9-12 on the year.
"I felt nice," Nembhard said. "I was excited to get back out there and just hoop, be a part of the team again. You kinda get detached when you're not on the court, so it was nice being involved... I had no trouble out there."
Elsewhere on the Pacers' injury report, back-up centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman remain likely out for the year with their respective torn Achilles tendons. Backup wing Ben Sheppard is still shelved with his left oblique strain, while two-way player Tristen Newton is putting in reps with Indiana's G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants.
Two-way Raptors players D.J. Carton and Ulrich Chomche are with Torontos' NBAGL affiliate, Raptors 905. Veterans Bruce Brown (return to competition reconditioning), Immanuel Quickley (left elbow partial UCL tear) and Kelly Olynyk (lumbar strain) remain shelved, while second-year breakout guard Gradey Dick is questionable to play through a left calf contusion.
