Pacers Land 76ers All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, much to the surprise of many around the league. Indiana was expected to take that next step forward this year after the success but so far, they haven't been able to hold down the fort.
Indiana is currently 9-12 on the season and they haven't been able to reclaim the magic from the postseason last year. Part of it is due to injuries hitting the team but Indiana could also need some extra firepower to get over the hump.
They have star guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Pascal Siakam leading them but Indiana may need more. In a new proposed blockbuster trade proposal, the Pacers are reunited with a former star who may be able to help them get over the edge.
The deal would have Indiana trading with the Philadelphia 76ers, landing one of their star players. Paul George heads to the Pacers in this trade that would shift power in the East.
Here is what the deal could look like:
Pacers receive: Forward Paul George and a 2027 second-round draft pick
76ers receive: Center Myles Turner, forward Obi Toppin, forward Aaron Nesmith, and a 2028 first-round draft pick
Philadelphia has struggled this season after an exciting offseason, in part due to inuries. But if the 76ers can't turn things around, it will be a fully wasted season for a team that had title aspirations.
The 76ers could pull the plug early on the George experiment and this is where the Pacers enter the equation. George was loved in Indiana during his previous time here and while he isn't the same player as he was, he could help give this team more relevancy.
Pairing George with Haliburton and Siakam could have Indiana being a real threat in the East. George could be an extra-scoring wing that could help take this team over the top.
While the Pacers wouldn't be the favorite, the nine-time All-Star would give them a true go-to type of player down the stretch of games. Paired with Siakam, Indiana would have one of the better wing duos in the entire NBA.
The biggest question with this deal would be whether George would be open to returning to the Pacers. The veteran didn't leave on completely great terms and he may not view the organization well.
But if he were to sign off on the deal, it could be a real win-win for both sides.
