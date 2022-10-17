Tyrese Haliburton says back injury won't keep him out of regular season action

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the team's final two preseason games with a back injury, but he expects to be ready to go for the Pacers regular season opener on Wednesday.

"No question," Haliburton said on Saturday when asked if he would be ready to go for Indiana's season opener. The Pacers host the Washington Wizards on October 19.

Last Wednesday, head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Haliburton was dealing with lower back soreness. Carlisle added that it wasn't serious and that the young guard was day-to-day, but Haliburton ended up sitting out for the remainder of Pacers preseason action.

Haliburton wore casual clothes for both games he missed. But on Saturday, he was in full gear after practicing and getting ready for regular season action.

"He was able to do some things," Carlisle said of Haliburton after Saturday's practice. "He's making some gradual progress."

The point guard will be a key player for the blue and gold during the regular season. He averaged 12.5 points and a team-high 6.5 assists per game during the preseason despite only playing in two games. He had an impressive night in New York against the Knicks early in the preseason.

The Pacers picked up the fourth year team option in Haliburton's rookie scale contract last week.

"I feel good, I feel good. Just going to continue to work on it and be ready for Wednesday," Haliburton said of his back on Saturday. He seemed optimistic about his health heading into the season.

Aaron Nesmith, meanwhile, was able to do a little bit at practice on Saturday. He is dealing with a plantar fascia issue in his foot. The hope from the team is that he will be able to do live work on Monday and be ready for the regular season opener on Wednesday.

If Haliburton and Nesmith are able to play, then Indiana should have all of its projected rotation players available for the regular season opener. After the injury-filled seasons that the blue and gold dealt with in recent campaigns, that would be a welcome omen for the Pacers new era.