Warriors Reportedly Monitoring Pacers Wing Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers are a team looking to bolster their roster as we approach the highly anticipated trade deadline.
We are less than a month away from the trade deadline, and many teams will be looking to bolster their rosters. While that is the case, some tough decisions will be made from then on, and the Pacers may be in that boat.
The Pacers are one of the few teams that will look to bolster their roster, but many other teams will also look to poach their players. One player that some teams have their eye on is their young forward, Aaron Nesmith.
Nesmith has missed a lot of time this season due to a severe ankle injury. Nonetheless, he remains a hot commodity on the trade market, especially to a team like the Golden State Warriors.
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported the Warriors are monitoring the Pacers wing ahead of the trade deadline.
"The Warriors, sources said, have shown interest in Nesmith and are monitoring the 25-year-old's status with the Pacers leading up to the trade deadline."
The Pacers and the Warriors are looking to make big changes to their rosters, and Golden State made one of the first trades this season by acquiring Dennis Schröder.
While it has yet to work out, the Warriors know they need to make a trade or two to truly compete this season.
Many would love to have Nemsith on their roster. Although he has yet to play this season, he is averaging 9.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three in only six games.
For the Warriors, Nesmith would fill the hole at the shooting guard position and would be another wing who could impact the game on either side of the ball.
The Pacers know his worth, which is why they locked Nesmith up to a contract extension. He agreed to a three–year $33 million contract prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.
This season, Nesmith has not had an opportunity to showcase his true skill, but the hope is that all will change in the coming weeks. The Pacers have missed his play as of late, but others have stepped up in his place, especially third-year guard Bennedict Mathurin.
If the Warriors really want Nesmith, they may need to pay a high price for his talents.
