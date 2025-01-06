Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Star For Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers have battled back to put themselves into a strong position as we get closer to the upcoming NBA trade deadline. Indiana now sits with a .500 record at 18-18 and this team is expected to possibly add ahead of the deadline.
In a new trade proposal from Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Pacers bring in some extra talent. The deal would be between Indiana and the Golden State Warriors, with center Myles Turner being the player heading to Golden State.
Here is what the deal looks like:
Warriors receive: Myles Turner
Pacers receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and a 2027 First-Round Pick (GSW)
While losing Turner would hurt, this deal could be beneficial for the Pacers. Kuminga is an up-and-coming star in the NBA and he could help this team fully thrive.
Turner is also going to be a free agent at the end of the season and the team could lose him for nothing. While they would prefer to keep him around, there is always a chance that he would part ways.
Podziemski has shown his greatness at times so far early in his career. Indiana would get another guard who can play both ends of the floor.
And finally, they would land an extra first-round draft pick to help them down the line. They could either use it in a bigger deal later on or simply keep it to continue adding young talent to the team.
With a deal like this, Indiana would be down a big in the frontcourt. So if the Pacers were to make a move like this, they would need to have another lined up for a center.
Adding in Kuminga may allow them to move on from some other players such as Aaron Nesmith or even Bennedict Mathurin. Indiana could try to use one of them to land a center to fill the void left by Turner being moved.
While this deal does seem unlikely, especially with how well the Pacers have been playing of late, you can't count anything out. Both sides would benefit from this move, making it a possible win-win of a trade.
