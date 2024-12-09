When Do Pacers Play Again? NBA Cup Gives Indiana Much Needed Break
The Indiana Pacers didn't qualify for the knockout round of the NBA Cup this season after reaching the championship game last season. Indiana lost all four games in the NBA Cup this time around, with a point differential of -60 in the contests.
It was a tough go around for this Pacers team but while they won't have a chance to win the NBA Cup, there is a silver lining. Due to the way that the schedule is, teams that don't qualify for the knockout rounds are given a few days off.
The Pacers played against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and saw another loss. Indiana isn't scheduled to take the court again until Dec. 13 when they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
The two teams have met once this season already, with Philadelphia coming away with the 118-114 win on the road. Indiana will be looking to get some redemption against the 76ers in this contest but Philadelphia is likely to have their three stars in the lineup.
These few days off could be good for the Pacers, giving them a mini breather from the grind of the regular season. While Indiana would rather still be playing, having a few days off could be good for the entire mentality of the team.
The Pacers have been very inconsistent to start the year and they have suffered in the standings due to it. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, Indiana has seemingly taken a step back in terms of their level of contention.
Injuries have played a role in things but the Pacers have tried to maintain a level of composure throughout it all. Head coach Rick Carlisle explained the difference between this year and the magic that happened last season.
"It's a different configuration for sure," Carlisle said. "This is different. Their styles are all unique. That's why I've been saying, this year's not like last year. The pieces so far have been different, particularly when you have some of your main guys out. It's taken some time and it's taken some effort to make it work better and better, hopefully. It's ongoing."
Indiana gets a few days off to look at everything and come back ready to go against the 76ers.
More Pacers: Massive Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Landing Star Center
Rick Carlise Reveals What's 'Different' With Indiana From Last Season
Pacers Earn Multiple Disabled Player Exceptions, Could Help With Trade Talks