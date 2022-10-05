Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the Sports Illustrated NBA Top 100 list

For ten consecutive years, Sports Illustrated has released a list of the top 100 NBA players heading into the NBA season. The 2022-23 version of the ranking was recently released.

Authors Chris Herring, Jeremy Woo, and Rohan Nadkarni teamed up on the project and incorporated a data element into the ranking, making it more objective than other top 100 lists published elsewhere. In addition, the group released a list of seven snubs, meaning effectively the activity is a ranking of the top 107 NBA players.

The full list can be found starting here. The Indiana Pacers, a team entering year one of a new era, have two players featured on Sports Illustrated's top 100 list.

Center Myles Turner made the top 100 ranking, but just barely — he is ranked exactly 100th on the list. The seven-year pro has had a winding career featuring role changes, roster updates, and many head coaches, so his game and role has had to adapt often. In recent years, his stats have stagnated, and that on top of two lengthy injury absences has caused him to fall significantly on ranking lists despite being a talented player.

Turner will have more opportunities this season to play at his natural position. He will also suit up with the best passer he has ever played with in Tyrese Haliburton, meaning Turner's life could be easier on offense than it ever has been in the past. If things click for the Pacers, Turner could move up on Sport Illustrated's list going into next season. He was ranked 70th last year.

Speaking of Haliburton, he was the only other Pacer ranked in the project. Haliburton, the Pacers new face of the franchise, slotted in at 41st on the list, higher than 2022 All-Stars Darius Garland and LaMelo Ball.

Haliburton is putting up numbers in his first two seasons that have scarcely been reached in NBA history. His combination of passing, shooting, and scoring skill is incredibly unique, and it makes any offense he is a part of effective. This coming year, he will be given the full reins of the Pacers operation, and he should grow both as a player and person as a result.

Whether or not Haliburton can maintain his efficiency on increased volume remains to be seen, but his ability to read the game and make others better makes him one of the best 50 or so players in the NBA. Sports Illustrated has him even higher than that, and his spot in the ranks could certainly go up if he turns in another big season. He jumped from 97 to 41 this time around.

Ironically, due to injury, Turner and Haliburton have never played together. But that will change on Wednesday when the Pacers tip off preseason action in Charlotte. Both players will be looking to set the groundwork for a strong campaign.