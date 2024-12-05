Why Pacers Should Trade For Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Indiana Pacers have struggled out of the gates, failing to build off the magic that they found in the postseason last year. Indiana was expected to contend once again but they have lacked consistency from game to game, giving them troubles on the floor.
The Pacers are expected to be aggressive at the upcoming trade deadline to help them solve these issues. They have multiple young players that can be moved while additionally holding a ton of draft picks that can be used as well.
One name that has been on the trade block this season is star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. If he were to be made available, Indiana should absolutely go after him in a trade.
In an effort to completely change things up, the Bucks decide to move on from Antetokounmpo. This is where the Pacers swoop in to land the eight-time All-Star.
In the proposed deal, the Pacers land Antetokounmpo while the Bucks get multiple players to start over with or just flip. Here is what the deal could look like.
Pacers receive: Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks receive: Center Myles Turner, forward Obi Toppin, guard Aaron Nesmith, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, a 2030 first-round draft pick swap, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick
The Bucks would land a nice haul for Antetokounmpo while Indiana lands a massive star to help them move forward. Milwaukee gets future draft capital to replenish the picks that they've moved in different deals while also landing some potential assets for their roster.
Nesmith could be a central piece for the Bucks moving forward while Toppin and Turner provide some nice role players. In the event of Milwaukee trading Antetokounmpo, co-star Damian Lillard would also likely be moved as well, giving them more future assets to work with.
But for Indiana, they would pair Antetokounmpo with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam going forward. This trio could be one of the best in the entire NBA and put the Pacers on the map as far as title contenders.
While it remains unlikely that Antetokounmpo will be made available, especially considering that the Bucks have figured out their slow start, the Pacers could make sense as a landing spot. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA and could help Indiana claim their first-ever NBA title.
More Pacers: Pacers Land Duke Star in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft