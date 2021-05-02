All Pacers home
Wizards' Russell Westbrook Has a Huge Dunk

Russell Westbrook threw down a monster dunk on Saturday night.
The Washington Wizards had won 11 out of their last 13 games coming into Saturday night's game with the Dallas Mavericks. However, they lost 125-124 on the night.

They are still winners of 11 out of their last 14 games and remain just 1.5 games behind the Pacers for the ninth seed.

During the game, Russell Westbrook did what he does best and had an incredible steal and dunk.

The video of the awesome highlight can be seen below.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.

