Wizards' Russell Westbrook Has a Huge Dunk

The Washington Wizards had won 11 out of their last 13 games coming into Saturday night's game with the Dallas Mavericks. However, they lost 125-124 on the night.

They are still winners of 11 out of their last 14 games and remain just 1.5 games behind the Pacers for the ninth seed.

During the game, Russell Westbrook did what he does best and had an incredible steal and dunk.

The video of the awesome highlight can be seen below.

