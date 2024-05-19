Young Indiana Pacers aware how big Game 7 is vs Knicks: 'It's the ultimate game'
INDIANAPOLIS — They are referred to as the greatest words in sports, and now they are the challenge facing the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon: Game 7.
It's the first Game 7 for the Pacers franchise in six years — back in 2018, they fell in the seventh game of their first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-101. Now, they are in the second round battling the New York Knicks. The stakes are higher given how far the Pacers have made it, and the do-or-die nature of Game 7 means the team will face their biggest stage yet as a group.
"It's the ultimate game," head coach Rick Carlisle said on Friday night. He has coached a Game 7 four times, and most recently in 2021. This is the first one he will guide a team into since rejoining the Pacers franchise three years ago.
For many Pacers players, this is their first Game 7. Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, T.J. McConnell, Myles Turner, and James Johnson, have been on teams that battled in the due-or-die setting before, but Nesmith and McConnnell weren't involved much. Nesmith even said that Sunday's outing feels like his first Game 7 because he actually has a role on his team this time. He's not a young observer any more.
Because so many members of the team are inexperienced, Sunday's battle with the Knicks is up there as one of the biggest games of their life. Any chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals is significant, and the Pacers are just one win away. But they have a massive test first.
"I expect the most unbelievable environment I've ever played in in an NBA game," said star guard Tyrese Haliburton. He recalls watching some ugly, sloppy Game 7's in the past and thinks that Sunday could be similar. One thing is for sure: effort and energy will play a huge role in the game. Every player will be giving it their all knowing that their season ends with a loss. "There's going to be a lot of energy in the building, from them and from us," Haliburton added.
It's the tenth Game 7 in Pacers franchise history. Derek Kramer of iPacersblog chronicled them all here — Indiana is 3-6 in their previous outings, including 2-6 on the road and 1-1 vs the Knicks. The two teams have a lengthy playoff history, and this will be another chapter in it.
The Pacers have played in many big games this season. They battled the Los Angeles Lakers in the In-Season Tournament Finals, and they had a few win-and-in regular seasons that would have clinched Indiana a postseason berth. Their first round series featured two close out opportunities, and they took care of business in the second one. The stakes of their season have steadily grown in volume.
It will reach a new high in pitch on Sunday. Game 7 is as big as it gets. "It's one of those things where the team that exerts the most energy and plays to exhaustion comes out on top... we have to be more dialed in than I think any of us have ever been before," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said. He actually went against Siakam in his only Game 7 appearances, and Siakam's Raptors emerged with a win after a heroic buzzer beater. "It's gritty. Both teams are going to play hard," forward Pascal Siakam said.
Indiana will have to fight emotions. They will do their best to make it feel like any other game, but it's nearly impossible to avoid thinking about the stakes. Plus, in a game that many feel comes down to playing harder than your opponent, it's natural to think about giving it all on every possession — which is the right call, but is just something else to cram into a player's thought process with a scouting report and game details.
"Everybody is excited for it," Nesmith said of the upcoming Game 7. "It's going to be a lot of fun."
Stars often make the big games. When the Pacers fell to the Cavs in 2018's Game 7, Victor Oladipo had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. On the other side was LeBron James, though, and he guided Cleveland with 45 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. That won the Cavaliers the game, and they ultimately went to the NBA Finals.
In 2016, the Pacers lost to the Raptors in a Game 7, and DeMar DeRozan was the key. During Indiana's last Game 7 win, Paul George had 30 points and 11 rebounds. Consistently, stars make their name in an outing with high stakes like this. Sunday will be no different. But role players can prove their value in big games, too.
Darren Collison was vital for the Pacers in 2018 against Cleveland. George Hill and Tristan Thompson were terrific on the other side. Lance Stephenson was great for the Pacers in their 2014 Game 7 win. A wide net is cast to find potential big game heroes, but only a few players will be caught.
Opportunities like these don't come often. It's just the third Game 7 for Indiana in a decade. Legacies can be defined or damaged in these games. The Pacers and Knicks will both hope to emerge with a franchise-changing victory.
"It's a great opportunity," said Carlisle. "We'll do everything possible to get them ready."
