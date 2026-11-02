3 areas where the Pacers need more production

The Indiana Pacers have dropped four straight games, can't get healthy, and are struggling to shoot the basketball. This is not exactly what anyone had in mind when starting a new season that was supposed to be different.

It's still very early in the season, but the Pacers were/are hoping for more from several key areas.

Did I mention it's early? We are only seven games into the season, and that's the equivalent of an NFL team being in the 2nd quarter of their second game. At the same time, just about every team is dealing with injuries and issues of their own, and the Pacers need to find a way to rack up some victories before digging too big of a hole.

Here are some of the things that need immediate improvement for this Pacers squad, as another game quickly approaches on Monday night.

Production from Kelly Oubre Jr.

Not only was Oubre Jr. signed by Indiana to take on the 6th-man role, he was also brought here to be able to step into the starting lineup and produce when called upon. Through these first seven games, Oubre Jr. had started five of them and is averaging just 9.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, while shooting 43% from the field and 26% from three. Last season in Philadelphia, he averaged 14.1, and 5.0 while shooting 47% and 36% from three.

Last year was his career-best in 3-point shooting, so we probably shouldn't have expected an equal or better number there, but the expectation was definitely higher than the current total. The defense has also left a lot to be desired thus far. Once Oubre Jr. gets comfortable here, he could still become a good fit. As Rick Carlisle recently said, however, "The truth is we need more out of him, and everybody else that's playing."

Oct 25, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guards Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) and Quenton Jackson (29) react during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting, shooting, and more shooting.

On Sunday night, the Pacers shot 37% from three against Brooklyn after connecting on a high percentage in the 4th quarter. For the season, however, they are at 34% which puts them at 18th in the league. They've been susceptible to long droughts that have put them in difficult positions.

Kyle Taylor from iPacers.com noted that the Pacers are creating fewer high quality looks compared to years past, even in the few games Tyrese Haliburton has played. They have been very average in that department. By Taylor's figures, the Pacers are currently 14th in the league in getting wide open looks or shots close to the basket, while they've ranked in the top-five numerous times in years past.

The shooting will clearly improve when Haliburton returns, not only because of his own percentage, but the looks he will generate for others. Aaron Nesmith, for example, is just at 30% right now from three, down from his typical 38-43% range.

Rebounding and Effort.

Ivica Zubac is one of the best rebounders in the NBA, so you would expect the Pacers to take a hit in that department in his absence. You just don't expect it to be this extreme. Through seven games, the Pacers are 24th in the league in rebounding percentage and have only won the rebounding battle in one game so far on the schedule.

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the effort, it's easy to assume effort is lacking when you're losing games. Sometimes, it's just simply about missing shots. In this case, multiple players and coaches have mentioned energy, specifically when it comes to starting games.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse has historically been one of the hardest places to play for opponents, So far this season, the Pacers are 0-3 on their home court. The Pacers have also lost to Milwaukee and Brooklyn, which are the only wins of the young season for each of those teams.

The Pacers will get another opportunity Monday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Will this be the night these areas come together?