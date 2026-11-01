Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Yaxel Lendeborg, Pascal Siakam, Anthony Black and Scottie Barnes)

What better way to start the month than with a few NBA prop bets?

While Sunday is the NFL’s day during the fall, November kicks off with a four-game NBA slate, closing out with Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors:

Boston Celtics @ Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets @ Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers @ Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Lakers

All 30 teams are in action in the NBA on Monday, which has led to some players getting the night off for rest – like Steph Curry – while injuries have also impacted this slate. Tyrese Haliburton, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Mikel Brown Jr., Draymond Green and more are all sidelined on Sunday.

That makes the prop market a little more interesting, as there are a few players for bettors to target in bigger roles on Nov. 1. That includes Golden State rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who could be in line for yet another big game with Curry, Green and others out of the lineup.

Here’s a look at a prop for him – and three more players – to kick off the new month.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Black OVER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-116)

Magic guard Anthony Black is set to make his third start of the season with Banchero and Suggs both sidelined with injuries.

Black had a strong start to his season after missing Orlando’s first two games, dropping 18 points, three rebounds and five dimes off the bench in a win over the New York Knicks. He followed that up with a down game in a loss to Toronto (eight points, two boards and one assist) before bouncing back with a 17-point, six-rebound, 10-assist game on Friday.

The ceiling for Black is really high when it comes to this prop, and he’s averaging 23.3 points, rebounds and assists per game this season. Even against a solid Boston defense, Black is worth a look since he’s going to handle the ball a ton.

The Magic are essentially looking to piece things together on offense around Black, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, and there’s a chance the former lottery pick clears this number on points alone.

Since he’s playing an expanded role as a starter, Black is undervalued in this market on Sunday.

Pascal Siakam OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

Pascal Siakam has put together a solid 2026-27 season to date for the Indiana Pacers, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.

Siakam played the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday, dropping 21 points, seven rebounds and six dimes in a blowout win for the Pacers. Now, with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out, Siakam has an even bigger role running this offense.

The veteran forward took a step back on Friday with just 13 points, but he’s scored 20 or more in every other game this season. Siakam also has multiple games with double-digit rebounds and is averaging 12.7 rebound chances per game in the 2026-27 campaign.

Brooklyn is 21st in defensive rating and 27th in opponent assists per game, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Siakam with Indy short-handed. He’s cleared 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in three of his six games, picking up at least 34 PRA in four of them.

Yaxel Lendeborg 20+ Points (-165)

Lendeborg has put together an exciting rookie season, though he did take a step back on Friday against the Lakers, fouling out in just over 24 minutes of action.

Still, the Warriors rookie is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday with Curry and Green out of the lineup. Golden State is going to need to get offense from someone, and Lendeborg has three games this season with over 20 points, averaging 19.8 points on 13.8 shots per game.

He had a huge game without Curry against the Phoenix Suns (26 points, nine rebounds, five assists), and I’d expect him and Brandin Podziemski to lead the Warriors’ attack on Sunday.

As long as Lendeborg stays out of foul trouble, he’s worth a look in this Western Conference battle.

Scottie Barnes OVER 23.5 Points (-108)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Barnes to build on his 41-point game in the NBA Cup on Friday:

This season, Scottie Barnes is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and just 16.7 percent from 3. Barnes has never been an elite 3-point shooter, but he has seen his offensive role expand with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined.

Barnes has scored 41 and 28 points in his last two games, taking 34 and 17 shots in those games. After a dreadful 0-for-12 shooting night in this first game without Leonard (Barnes did not score in that game), the All-Star forward has rebounded and been a true go-to option for Toronto.

In fact, it’s pretty shocking Barnes is averaging 24.0 points per game even with a scoreless appearance, as he’s cleared 23.5 points in three of his five games, scoring at least 23 points in four of five matchups.

Now, he takes on a Los Angeles team that is 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and really lacks elite wing talent. There are some good wing defenders for the Lakers (Jarred Vanderbilt, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams), but Barnes could be a tough matchup for this team as a whole, especially when Walker Kessler isn’t protecting the rim.

After a 34-shot showing on Friday, Barnes (21.6 shots per game), has a sky-high floor when it comes to this prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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