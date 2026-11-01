Nets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

For the second Sunday in a row, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are set to square off, though both teams will look a lot different on Nov. 1.

Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is set to miss the next few weeks, which has left the team in a tough spot in a loaded Eastern Conference. In addition to Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Ivica Zubac and Ben Sheppard all won’t play on Sunday.

Brooklyn has some injury issues as well on the front end of a back-to-back, as young guards Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. are both sidelined for this matchup. The Nets have yet to win a game this season, so losing any talented rotation player is a major blow.

Oddsmakers have set the Pacers as 3.5-point favorites at home, but Indy has not won a game without Halliburton in the 2026-27 season, losing by 20 to Miami in the NBA Cup action on Friday night.

The Pacers are just 3-3 against the spread this season, and they’ve had just one blowout win (last Sunday against Brooklyn) after their expectations this season were sky-high with Haliburton back in the fold.

That makes this a tricky game to bet on, so let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction with these two struggling Eastern Conference squads facing off.

Nets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +3.5 (-112)

Pacers -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Nets: +140

Pacers: -166

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES), DAZN (IND), NBA League Pass

Nets record: 0-5

Pacers record: 2-4

Nets vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Mikel Brown Jr. – out

Egor Demin – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Ben Saraf – out

Grant Nelson – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

T.J. McConnell – out

Aaron Nesmith – probable

Ben Sheppard – out

Obi Toppin – questionable

Ivica Zubac – out

Nets vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Pascal Siakam OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA prop bets , I shared why I like Siakam against this Brooklyn team, especially with several Pacers sidelined:

Pascal Siakam has put together a solid 2026-27 season to date for the Indiana Pacers, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.

Siakam played the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday, dropping 21 points, seven rebounds and six dimes in a blowout win for the Pacers. Now, with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) out, Siakam has an even bigger role running this offense.

The veteran forward took a step back on Friday with just 13 points, but he’s scored 20 or more in every other game this season. Siakam also has multiple games with double-digit rebounds and is averaging 12.7 rebound chances per game in the 2026-27 campaign.

Brooklyn is 21st in defensive rating and 27th in opponent assists per game, so this is a pretty solid matchup for Siakam with Indy short-handed. He’s cleared 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in three of his six games, picking up at least 34 PRA in four of them.

Nets vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are off to slow starts in the 2026-27 season, as the Nets are 26th in net rating while Indiana is 20th, and the Pacers’ number is a little more concerning since they have two wins, including a 27-point victory over Brooklyn.

Haliburton, Zubac and McConnell going down is a pretty big blow to the depth of this Indy team, and let’s not forget that the Pacers were one of the worst teams in the league last season with Haliburton sidelined.

Does that open the door for the Nets to potentially get their first win of the season on Sunday?

Brooklyn still has Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. playing in this game, and that may be enough to at least keep this game within a possession.

The Nets are going to pick up a win at some point, and the short-handed Pacers haven’t exactly looked great without Haliburton. They also lost outright to Milwaukee (the Bucks first win of the season) to begin this three-game skid.

I’ll take the points on Sunday evening.

Pick: Nets +3.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .